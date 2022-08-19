Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sierra Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $335.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

