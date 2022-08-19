Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Noble Financial to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

