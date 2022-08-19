Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $98.97

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.97, but opened at $93.70. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 2,462 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.