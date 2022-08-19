Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sixt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

