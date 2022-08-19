Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

