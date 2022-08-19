Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

