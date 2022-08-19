SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 6.92.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.05. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 3.22 and a 52-week high of 15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 96,501,994.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,728. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.