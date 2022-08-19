Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $161.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

