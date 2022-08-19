Soda Coin Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $2.11 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

