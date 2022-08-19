SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $15.54 on Friday, hitting $301.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average of $285.62. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

