Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target Raised to €18.60 at Barclays

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF stock remained flat at $22.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.