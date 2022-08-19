Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.54

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 25742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

