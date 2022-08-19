South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 145,406 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,406 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,360,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 186.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

