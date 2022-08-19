South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,744 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Berry were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

