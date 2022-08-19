South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

NYSE CLR opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

