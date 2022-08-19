South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.72% of Hawaiian worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. Melius assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Trading Up 0.5 %

Hawaiian Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

