South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.11 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,037.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 971,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,439,000 after purchasing an additional 885,947 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

