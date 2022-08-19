South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.87 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,789 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 786,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,215,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $272,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

