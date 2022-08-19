South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ARW opened at $115.09 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.