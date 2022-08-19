South Dakota Investment Council Sells 106,966 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,966 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Viasat were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

