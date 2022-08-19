South Dakota Investment Council Sells 35,208 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,208 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

