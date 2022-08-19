South Dakota Investment Council Sells 66,323 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,323 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.