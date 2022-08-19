S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $387.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

