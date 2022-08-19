Space Cow Boy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

