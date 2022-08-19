SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet Price Performance

OTC:SPRBF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60. SpareBank 1 Østlandet has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

About SpareBank 1 Østlandet

SpareBank 1 Østlandet provides various financial products and services to individuals, businesses, the public sector, clubs, and societies. The company offers deposits, financing, savings, advisory, life and non-life insurance, and pension products and services. It also provides credit cards; and leasing, money-transfer, capital and investment management, debt recovery, real estate brokering and rental, factoring, trade and corporate finance, and accounting related services.

