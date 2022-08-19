Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.62

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.34. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 8,315 shares changing hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

