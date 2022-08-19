SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $340.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

