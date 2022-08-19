SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.81. The stock had a trading volume of 178,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.