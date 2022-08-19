SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.