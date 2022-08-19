SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,484,098 shares.The stock last traded at $143.11 and had previously closed at $144.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,105,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after buying an additional 384,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $29,162,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

