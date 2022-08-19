Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at UBS Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

