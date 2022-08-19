Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 266,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

