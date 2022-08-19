SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,724.79

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,724.79 ($20.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,835.50 ($22.18). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,832.50 ($22.14), with a volume of 2,460,773 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,725.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,727.30. The company has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion and a PE ratio of 761.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SSE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10). In related news, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.34) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,791.05). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 492 shares of company stock valued at $909,374.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.