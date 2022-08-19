Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $438,572.51 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $438,572.51 and $475,879.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

