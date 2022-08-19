Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 149,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

