Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

