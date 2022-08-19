Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

