Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF opened at $28.73 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

