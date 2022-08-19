Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington Sells 28,570 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $456,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $821,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stem by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

