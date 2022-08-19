Step Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $170,126.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $159,623.55 and $170,126.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00781807 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
