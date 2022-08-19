Step Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $170,126.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $159,623.55 and $170,126.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00781807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.