Stephen Every Sells 1,373 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of JJSF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
