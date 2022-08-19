Stephen Every Sells 1,373 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JJSF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

