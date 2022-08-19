Stephen O. Leclair Sells 14,730 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Up 2.2 %
Core & Main stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.