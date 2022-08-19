Stephen O. Leclair Sells 14,730 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.2 %

Core & Main stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

