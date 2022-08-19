Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Steven L. Barnett Sells 3,332 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sterling Check Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.96 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.