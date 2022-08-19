Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Steven L. Barnett Sells 3,332 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.96 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

