Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$10.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 53,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

