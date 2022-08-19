Stifel Nicolaus Increases Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to C$5.40

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Knight Equity decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $4.65 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.