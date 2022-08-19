Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 13.6%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 122,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 106,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

