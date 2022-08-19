StockNews.com Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Immersion Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.
Insider Activity at Immersion
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
