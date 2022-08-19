StockNews.com Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

