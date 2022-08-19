StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

