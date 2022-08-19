StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also

