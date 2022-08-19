StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.